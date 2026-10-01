Pedal through Peru, where butterflies, condors, and mountain wonder await.

Join Mouk and Chavapa in Peru as a simple ride turns into discoveries high in the mountains. In these playful adventures, they climb toward Machu Picchu, witness a caterpillar become a butterfly, and learn about soaring condors and local traditions like mate and pututos. Sign up to share a smart, globe-spanning series that makes curiosity feel joyful.