Dream Car Garage (Season 3)

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From King Cobra craftsmanship to Tesla speed, every episode roars with detail.
Explore a season packed with exotic cars, test drives, vintage collectibles from museums and private collections, and striking restorations. You will go inside the build of a rare King Cobra, experience the 2010 Tesla Roadster Sport, and see upgrades that bring classic machines to life. It is a smart, hands-on look at car culture made to keep enthusiasts watching.
Episode guide13 episodes
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