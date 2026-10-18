Dream Car Garage (Season 3)

From King Cobra craftsmanship to Tesla speed, every episode roars with detail.

Explore a season packed with exotic cars, test drives, vintage collectibles from museums and private collections, and striking restorations. You will go inside the build of a rare King Cobra, experience the 2010 Tesla Roadster Sport, and see upgrades that bring classic machines to life. It is a smart, hands-on look at car culture made to keep enthusiasts watching.