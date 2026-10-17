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Legendary Motorcar (Season 2)

88% loved this10 episodes4KCC
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Where rare Ferraris, Lamborghinis, and muscle cars meet high-pressure decisions.

Step inside a world of classic car deals, meticulous restorations, and racetrack tension, led by a team that buys, sells, restores, and races remarkable machines. From chasing a Ferrari for seven years to preparing cars for major concours events, this season reveals how expertise, risk, and obsession shape every outcome. Sign up to see what separates a great car from a legendary one.

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10 episodes

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