Legendary Motorcar (Season 2)

Where rare Ferraris, Lamborghinis, and muscle cars meet high-pressure decisions.

Step inside a world of classic car deals, meticulous restorations, and racetrack tension, led by a team that buys, sells, restores, and races remarkable machines. From chasing a Ferrari for seven years to preparing cars for major concours events, this season reveals how expertise, risk, and obsession shape every outcome. Sign up to see what separates a great car from a legendary one.