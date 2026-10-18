Legendary Motorcar (Season 1)

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Classic car fortunes turn on daring deals, wrench work, and racetrack pressure.
Step inside a business built on buying, selling, restoring, and racing some of the greatest cars on the planet. This season follows high-stakes negotiations, painstaking revivals, and trackside tension as every decision can reshape a machine's future. Sign up to see expertise, risk, and passion collide in a world where every car has something to prove.
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