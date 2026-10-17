Superbike Family (Season 2)

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A family-run superbike team lives life at full speed, on and off track.
Follow professional racer Larry Pegram and his family-based team as they balance fatherhood, marriage, and the relentless demands of superbike racing. Season 2 reveals the pressure, setbacks, and hard-won progress behind every lap, making each moment on and off the track feel earned. Sign up to see how family and competition drive the same machine.
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