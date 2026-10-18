Café Racer (Season 2)

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Where vintage machines are stripped down, reimagined, and pushed toward speed.
This season explores the craft and culture of motorcycles through bold custom builds, engineering choices, and the people keeping cafe racer traditions alive. From rebuilding an old Honda to learning speed secrets from Britain’s Dave Degens, each episode reveals how ingenuity shapes performance and style. Sign up to see the ideas, history, and hands-on skill behind every transformation.
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