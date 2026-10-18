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Vacation Rental Potential (Season 1)

75% loved this10 episodes4KCC
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Dream homes, hard numbers, and high-stakes choices in top getaway markets.

Join Holly Baker as she helps buyers weigh vacation homes against real rental potential in sought-after destinations. Across the season, you will see how location, layout, and smart upgrades can shape income and long-term plans. It is a practical, revealing look at what makes a property truly pay off.

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10 episodes

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