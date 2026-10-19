Diamonds: Selling Ice

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Inside the hidden machinery of desire behind a glittering global trade.
Look past the sparkle to see how diamonds became symbols of love, from advertising and New York dealmaking to African mines and lab-grown stones. Along the way, the film probes how cut, certification, geology, and supply chains shape what a diamond means and what someone will pay. Sign up to watch the story behind one of the world’s most carefully sold ideas.
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