Café Racer (Season 1)

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Where stripped-down motorcycles, speed, and rebellion forged a lasting global culture.
Explore how a motorcycle movement born on England's streets in the 1950s still shapes riders and builders around the world. This season traces the rise of the cafe racer through its machines, music, and rule-breaking spirit, then follows its modern revival in workshops, races, and custom scenes. Sign up to see why this subculture still commands such devotion.
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