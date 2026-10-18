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Cork Screwed

96% loved this13 episodes4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month

A playful tour through Niagara's vineyards, cellars, and food pairings.

Explore Canada’s wine country through the people, grapes, and passions that shape it, with a playful tone that keeps every stop inviting. From vineyard lessons to cellar tastings and food pairings, the series turns wine knowledge into a lively, rewarding experience. Sign up to discover what makes this region so distinctive.

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13 episodes

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