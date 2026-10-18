Cork Screwed

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A playful tour through Niagara's vineyards, cellars, and food pairings.
Explore Canada’s wine country through the people, grapes, and passions that shape it, with a playful tone that keeps every stop inviting. From vineyard lessons to cellar tastings and food pairings, the series turns wine knowledge into a lively, rewarding experience. Sign up to discover what makes this region so distinctive.
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