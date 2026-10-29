Geniale Mega-Maschinen (Staffel 1)

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When engineering confronts the sea, sky, ice, and earth at full scale.
Discover how engineers design colossal machines to face the raw force of nature. Across sea, air, ice, and earth, this series reveals the bold ideas and extreme challenges behind technologies built to push past physical limits. Sign up to see how human ingenuity turns impossible conditions into solvable problems.
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