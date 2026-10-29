Secrets of Ancient Structures

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From Angkor Wat to El Castillo, hidden design reveals ancient purpose.
Explore enigmatic monuments from Angkor Wat to El Castillo as archaeology and engineering uncover what their builders understood. This series examines the geometry, knowledge, and meaning embedded in ancient structures, turning familiar ruins into intricate puzzles. Sign up to see how each revelation deepens the mystery and the achievement behind them.
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