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Fox Novembre : opération sauvetage

2 episodes4KCC

A crippled warplane sparks a high-stakes rescue across open countryside.

After an engine failure forces a Skyraider down in the middle of the countryside, a complex recovery operation begins. Explore the technical challenge of taking the aircraft apart and moving it piece by piece, and see how ingenuity turns a stranded machine into a gripping feat worth diving into.

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2 episodes
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