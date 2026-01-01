Fox Novembre : opération sauvetage

A crippled warplane sparks a high-stakes rescue across open countryside.
After an engine failure forces a Skyraider down in the middle of the countryside, a complex recovery operation begins. Explore the technical challenge of taking the aircraft apart and moving it piece by piece, and see how ingenuity turns a stranded machine into a gripping feat worth diving into.
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