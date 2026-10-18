Inside the Black Box (Season 2)

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Where working artists confront race, craft, and the price of being seen.
Hosted by Joe Morton and Tracey Moore, this season opens candid conversations with artists of color about their careers and navigating race in entertainment. Across honest interviews, craft insights, and live exercises, each episode reveals how talent is shaped, tested, and sustained. Sign up to watch a series that sharpens how you see performance and the industry around it.
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