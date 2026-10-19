This Is Our Everything

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In Brazil's threatened rainforest, Indigenous guardians confront the chainsaws closing in.
This documentary follows the Guajajara as they defend one of the last remaining forest areas in Maranhão from illegal loggers. With no government support, their patrols become a fight for land, survival, and a way of life. Sign up to witness a powerful story of resistance rooted in the rainforest they call home.
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