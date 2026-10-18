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Inside the Black Box (Season 1)

67% loved this10 episodes4KCC
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Step inside candid masterclasses on art, identity, and life in entertainment.

Hosted by Joe Morton and Tracey Moore, this season opens intimate conversations with artists of color about their careers and navigating race in entertainment. Through reflections, craft advice, and hard-won perspective, each episode reveals what shapes performance and perseverance. Sign up to watch a series that sharpens how you see the artists behind the work.

Episode guide

10 episodes

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