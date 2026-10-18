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Hidden Heroes (Season 2)

67% loved this26 episodes4KCC
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Hidden cameras reveal the quiet courage transforming ordinary lives.

Season 2 captures everyday people stepping forward with kindness, compassion, and generosity when it matters most. You will meet communities built on encouragement, young people finding confidence and purpose, and strangers whose simple choices change lives. Sign up to watch stories that make human goodness feel immediate, surprising, and deeply rewarding.

Episode guide

26 episodes

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