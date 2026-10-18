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Vacation Rental Potential (Season 2)

67% loved this10 episodes4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month

Sun-soaked getaways become smart investments in sought-after destinations.

Join Holly Baker as buyers weigh beautiful vacation homes against their earning potential in popular travel spots. Each episode reveals how location, property features, and rental strategy can shape a smarter purchase. Sign up to see what turns a dream retreat into a stronger investment.

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10 episodes

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