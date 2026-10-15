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My Animal Friends: Underwater Mission

100% loved this26 episodes4KCC
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Sara and Maxi explore the ocean with Emma the sea turtle and Sea Pad, discovering marine animals, their habitats and remarkable behaviors.

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26 episodes

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