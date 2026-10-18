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Curious Minds: Robotics

89% loved this6 episodes4KCC
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See how robots sense, decide, and act in high-stakes worlds.

Explore how robotics moved beyond factory floors into disaster cleanup, space exploration, medicine, and transportation. This series explains the machines, sensors, and decision-making that let robots work in the physical world, while revealing the challenges that still shape driverless cars and bio-inspired designs. Sign up to see how these breakthroughs could change the future.

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6 episodes

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