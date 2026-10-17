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Curious Minds: Nanotechnology

94% loved this9 episodes4KCC
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Inside the tiny engineering revolution reshaping medicine, energy, and manufacturing.

Explore how nanotechnology is transforming 21st century industry through atomically precise design, advanced materials, and new manufacturing tools. This series connects today’s breakthroughs in cutting tools, energy, and healthcare to the bigger technological shift ahead, giving you clear reasons to keep watching and think differently about the future.

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9 episodes

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