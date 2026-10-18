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Curious Minds: Brain Health

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Inside the aging brain, science confronts memory loss and resilience.

Explore how the brain changes from development through aging, and what researchers understand about Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, concussion-related damage, and dementia risk. Drawing on rapidly evolving neuroscience, this series reveals how learning, plasticity, inflammation, and genetics shape brain health, giving every episode real stakes for how we think about the mind over a lifetime.

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23 episodes

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