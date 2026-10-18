Curious Minds: Paul Reed Smith

Curiosity Original
98% loved this7 episodes4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month
Inside the workshop where wood, sound, and obsession become iconic guitars.
Meet master luthier and PRS Guitars founder Paul Reed Smith as he breaks down how his instruments are built, why wood choice matters, and what players demand from a great guitar. From bedroom experiments to world recognition, this series reveals the craft, standards, and curiosity behind an instrument makers and musicians care deeply about.
Episode guide7 episodes
- New shows weeklyFresh documentaries land every week.
- Exclusive originalsAward-winning films you can’t stream anywhere else.
- Watch anywherePhone, tablet, web and TV — pick up where you left off.
- No commitmentNo contract. Cancel in a click.
Pick the plan that’s right for you.
Flexible plans, no contracts.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Watch in 4K on all your devices
- Download and watch offline
- Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Up to 4K
- Offline downloads
- Ad-free