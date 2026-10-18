Curiosity Stream
Sign In
Curiosity Original

Curious Minds: Paul Reed Smith

98% loved this7 episodes4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month

Inside the workshop where wood, sound, and obsession become iconic guitars.

Meet master luthier and PRS Guitars founder Paul Reed Smith as he breaks down how his instruments are built, why wood choice matters, and what players demand from a great guitar. From bedroom experiments to world recognition, this series reveals the craft, standards, and curiosity behind an instrument makers and musicians care deeply about.

Episode guide

7 episodes

Love Curious Minds: Paul Reed Smith? It’s just the start.

Join now to unlock the whole library — thousands of award-winning documentaries beyond Curious Minds: Paul Reed Smith, from the deep ocean to deep space.

Trending Now

  • New shows weekly
  • Exclusive originals
  • Watch anywhere
  • No commitment

Pick the plan that’s right for you.

Flexible plans, no contracts.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Watch in 4K on all your devices
  • Download and watch offline
  • Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Up to 4K
  • Offline downloads
  • Ad-free

Frequently asked questions

Got your answer? Pick a plan and start streaming.