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Curious Minds: String Theory

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Where cosmic music, hidden dimensions, and the Big Bang collide.

Explore how physicists try to unite Einstein's theory of the very big with quantum theory's very small through vibrating strings and extra dimensions. This series examines why string theory is considered a leading candidate for a theory of everything, then pushes further into bold ideas about the Big Bang, time, and what came before.

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2 episodes

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