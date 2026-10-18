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Curious Minds: Social Networking

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From early email to smart devices, watch connection reshape modern life.

Explore how social networking grew from early electronic mail and mailing lists into social media, online communities, and connected devices. This series examines how networks changed communication, news, trust, and everyday life, while raising bigger questions about where the internet goes next. Sign up to see the ideas behind the platforms that now shape how we relate and share information.

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5 episodes

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