Curiosity Stream
Sign In
Curiosity Original

Curious Minds: Extraterrestrial Life

94% loved this11 episodes4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month

When the universe goes quiet, the search for answers grows louder.

Explore how scientists search for life beyond Earth, why potentially habitable planets are reshaping the odds, and what experts say should happen if a signal is found. From decades of listening to the debate over sending a message back, this series turns one of humanity's biggest questions into a gripping, idea-rich watch.

Episode guide

11 episodes

Love Curious Minds: Extraterrestrial Life? It’s just the start.

Join now to unlock the whole library — thousands of award-winning documentaries beyond Curious Minds: Extraterrestrial Life, from the deep ocean to deep space.

Trending Now

  • New shows weekly
  • Exclusive originals
  • Watch anywhere
  • No commitment

Pick the plan that’s right for you.

Flexible plans, no contracts.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Watch in 4K on all your devices
  • Download and watch offline
  • Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Up to 4K
  • Offline downloads
  • Ad-free

Frequently asked questions

Got your answer? Pick a plan and start streaming.