Curious Minds: Extraterrestrial Life

Curiosity Original
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When the universe goes quiet, the search for answers grows louder.
Explore how scientists search for life beyond Earth, why potentially habitable planets are reshaping the odds, and what experts say should happen if a signal is found. From decades of listening to the debate over sending a message back, this series turns one of humanity's biggest questions into a gripping, idea-rich watch.
Episode guide11 episodes
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