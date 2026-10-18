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Curious Minds: Innovation

94% loved this8 episodes4KCC
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Where bold ideas, hard lessons, and future-shaping technologies collide.

Explore what innovation really means, from simple breakthroughs to transformative advances in genetics, wireless connectivity, and self-driving cars. Through candid reflections on failure, tinkering, and discovery, this series reveals how new ideas take shape and why understanding that process is worth diving into.

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8 episodes

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