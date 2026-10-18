Curious Minds: Innovation

Curiosity Original
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Where bold ideas, hard lessons, and future-shaping technologies collide.
Explore what innovation really means, from simple breakthroughs to transformative advances in genetics, wireless connectivity, and self-driving cars. Through candid reflections on failure, tinkering, and discovery, this series reveals how new ideas take shape and why understanding that process is worth diving into.
Episode guide8 episodes
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Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
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