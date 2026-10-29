History Of Life On Earth

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From volcanic mudpots to mammals, witness evolution on a planetary scale.
Trace life’s story across 4.5 billion years, from the first spark in water and volcanic landscapes to fish, dinosaurs, mammals, and humans. Along the way, explore the breakthroughs, extinctions, and adaptations that shaped every major chapter of Earth’s living history. Sign up to follow the evidence and see how our own origins fit into the bigger story.
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