Curious Minds: Consciousness

Curiosity Original
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Where memory, identity, and the future of mind come into focus.
This series examines one of science's hardest questions: what consciousness is, how it can be defined, and how its levels might be measured. Along the way, it explores bold ideas about memory, identity, and whether the information that makes you you could outlast the body. Sign up to watch a thought-provoking investigation that keeps opening deeper questions.
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