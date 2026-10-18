Curiosity Stream
Sign In
Curiosity Original

Destination: Pluto

97% loved this13 episodes4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month

A decade-long dash to the solar system's last unexplored frontier.

Trace the New Horizons mission to Pluto through launch, long years in deep space, and the tense final approach. Along the way, scientists confront hidden hazards, newly discovered moons, and a world that may hold clues to how the solar system formed. Sign up to see the suspense, the science, and the first close look at Pluto unfold.

Episode guide

13 episodes

Love Destination: Pluto? It’s just the start.

Join now to unlock the whole library — thousands of award-winning documentaries beyond Destination: Pluto, from the deep ocean to deep space.

Trending Now

  • New shows weekly
  • Exclusive originals
  • Watch anywhere
  • No commitment

Pick the plan that’s right for you.

Flexible plans, no contracts.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Watch in 4K on all your devices
  • Download and watch offline
  • Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Up to 4K
  • Offline downloads
  • Ad-free

Frequently asked questions

Got your answer? Pick a plan and start streaming.