Destination: Pluto

Curiosity Original
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A decade-long dash to the solar system's last unexplored frontier.
Trace the New Horizons mission to Pluto through launch, long years in deep space, and the tense final approach. Along the way, scientists confront hidden hazards, newly discovered moons, and a world that may hold clues to how the solar system formed. Sign up to see the suspense, the science, and the first close look at Pluto unfold.
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