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Miniatur Wunderland XXL (Staffel 1)

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Inside the vast model world where 260,000 lives and 1,000 trains move.

Explore the world’s largest model railway as thousands of scenes, 260,000 figures, and more than 1,000 trains animate 15 kilometers of track in Hamburg. This series reveals the astonishing scale and detail behind Miniatur Wunderland, giving curious viewers plenty to study, admire, and return for with a signup.

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7 episodes

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