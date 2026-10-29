Miniatur Wunderland XXL (Staffel 2)

100% loved this4 episodes4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month
Inside the vast miniature world where thousands of trains never stop.
Explore the astonishing scale of the world's largest model railway, built with 260,000 figures, more than 1,000 trains, and 15 kilometers of track. This series reveals the precision, imagination, and sheer ambition behind Miniatur Wunderland, giving curious viewers plenty to study, admire, and keep uncovering.
Episode guide4 episodes
- New shows weeklyFresh documentaries land every week.
- Exclusive originalsAward-winning films you can’t stream anywhere else.
- Watch anywherePhone, tablet, web and TV — pick up where you left off.
- No commitmentNo contract. Cancel in a click.
Pick the plan that’s right for you.
Flexible plans, no contracts.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Watch in 4K on all your devices
- Download and watch offline
- Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Up to 4K
- Offline downloads
- Ad-free