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Miniatur Wunderland XXL (Staffel 2)

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Inside the vast miniature world where thousands of trains never stop.

Explore the astonishing scale of the world's largest model railway, built with 260,000 figures, more than 1,000 trains, and 15 kilometers of track. This series reveals the precision, imagination, and sheer ambition behind Miniatur Wunderland, giving curious viewers plenty to study, admire, and keep uncovering.

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4 episodes

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