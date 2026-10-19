Why We Play

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High school athletes reveal the hard-won truths behind every game.
This film follows powerful stories of courage on and off the field, from families and teammates facing tragedy to athletes confronting illness, injury, disability, and racism. As each challenge reshapes what competition means, you discover why sports can inspire laughter, tears, sweat, and dreams. Sign up to experience the life lessons that linger long after the final play.
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Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
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