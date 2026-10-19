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Four mothers, one day, an unfiltered portrait of modern family life.
Spend a single day with four women in different parts of America as they navigate work, caregiving, identity, and the constant demands of family. Their stories reveal both shared pressures and deeply personal realities, turning everyday moments into a sharper look at what motherhood in America asks, and what it gives back.
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Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
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