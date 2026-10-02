Academy Award winner Jeremy Irons exposes the global crisis of waste, pollution and unchecked consumerism. The eye-opening investigation highlights the urgent need for sustainable living and raises hard questions about how we treat our planet.
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Thousands of the world's best documentaries and factual programming — nature, history, science, technology, and biography — including exclusive Curiosity Originals like Trashed. Stream it all ad-free, anytime.
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