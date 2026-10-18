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Animal Armour

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Nature's living shields reveal evolution's most formidable designs.

Discover how creatures from tortoises and armadillos to sunfish and echidnas turned their bodies into built-in protection. This film connects ancient evolutionary defenses with the surprising engineering behind shells, scales, and spines, revealing why nature still outperforms human armor. Sign up to see the science and spectacle behind these extraordinary survival strategies.

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