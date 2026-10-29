Super Slime

96% loved this4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month
From frogspawn to hagfish clouds, nature's strangest mucus reveals hidden power.
Look past the gross-out factor and discover how slime helps animals breathe, move, reproduce, and survive, from salamanders and snails to shellfish and fish. This film also reveals why scientists are studying mucus for medical glues, antibacterial defenses, and other greener materials. Sign up to see a familiar substance become one of nature's most surprising tools.
- New shows weeklyFresh documentaries land every week.
- Exclusive originalsAward-winning films you can’t stream anywhere else.
- Watch anywherePhone, tablet, web and TV — pick up where you left off.
- No commitmentNo contract. Cancel in a click.
Pick the plan that’s right for you.
Flexible plans, no contracts.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Watch in 4K on all your devices
- Download and watch offline
- Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Up to 4K
- Offline downloads
- Ad-free