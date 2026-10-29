Super Slime

From frogspawn to hagfish clouds, nature's strangest mucus reveals hidden power.

Look past the gross-out factor and discover how slime helps animals breathe, move, reproduce, and survive, from salamanders and snails to shellfish and fish. This film also reveals why scientists are studying mucus for medical glues, antibacterial defenses, and other greener materials. Sign up to see a familiar substance become one of nature's most surprising tools.