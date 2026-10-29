Hunters of the Forest

From shadowed undergrowth to high canopies, predators rule every forest layer.

Explore how stealth, speed, teamwork, and camouflage shape life for predators across the world’s forests. From wolves and lynx to goshawks, leopards, and mink, this film reveals how each hunter masters a different niche in a dense, three-dimensional world. Sign up to see the forest as a living arena where survival depends on skill.