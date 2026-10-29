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Super Senses

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Plans start at $4.17/month

See how animals sense worlds our own bodies cannot detect.

Explore the strange biology behind animal smell, sight, hearing, touch, taste, and abilities beyond our own range. From dolphin ultrasound and snake thermal sensing to ultraviolet vision and electric detection, this film reveals how life perceives hidden dimensions of the planet. Sign up to discover a richer, more surprising view of nature.

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Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

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Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

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