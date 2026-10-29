Nature Through Her Eyes

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See the wild through the women reshaping nature storytelling.
This documentary explores how female cinematographers, filmmakers, and writers experience and portray the natural world. Through their personal stories, the film reveals how perspective shapes what we notice, value, and protect in nature. Sign up to watch a thoughtful look at storytelling, conservation, and the voices expanding how we see the wild.
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