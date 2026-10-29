Ancient Earth

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Witness life rebuilt after extinction, from Permian worlds to Cretaceous giants.
Explore the creatures and turning points that shaped Earth across the Permian, Triassic, and Cretaceous periods, beginning 250 million years ago. From vanished oceans to the rise of giant reptiles, this film reveals how catastrophe and survival transformed life again and again. Sign up to see deep history unfold on a planetary scale.
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Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
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