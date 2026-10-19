Curiosity Stream
Sign In

For the Animals

85% loved this4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month

Twin sisters confront Houston's stray dog crisis, one rescue at a time.

In Houston, twin sisters Tena and Tama Lundquist face a mounting stray animal crisis by rescuing abandoned dogs and supporting the people fighting for them. This documentary reveals the emotional strain, moral urgency, and community effort behind every save. Sign up to witness a deeply human story of compassion under pressure.

Love For the Animals? It’s just the start.

Join now to unlock the whole library — thousands of award-winning documentaries beyond For the Animals, from the deep ocean to deep space.

Trending Now

  • New shows weekly
  • Exclusive originals
  • Watch anywhere
  • No commitment

Pick the plan that’s right for you.

Flexible plans, no contracts.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Watch in 4K on all your devices
  • Download and watch offline
  • Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Up to 4K
  • Offline downloads
  • Ad-free

Frequently asked questions

Got your answer? Pick a plan and start streaming.