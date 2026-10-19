For the Animals

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Twin sisters confront Houston's stray dog crisis, one rescue at a time.
In Houston, twin sisters Tena and Tama Lundquist face a mounting stray animal crisis by rescuing abandoned dogs and supporting the people fighting for them. This documentary reveals the emotional strain, moral urgency, and community effort behind every save. Sign up to witness a deeply human story of compassion under pressure.
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