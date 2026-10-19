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Rachel Carson and the Birth of the Environmental Movement

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A scientist, a pesticide, and the debate that changed environmental thought.

Historian Susan Lindee examines how Rachel Carson became a defining voice in modern environmentalism, tracing the rise of DDT from celebrated public health tool to contested ecological threat. Grounded in the science, politics, and public backlash surrounding Silent Spring, this talk reveals why Carson's ideas still shape how we think about risk, nature, and human consequences.

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