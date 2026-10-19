Remembering Tina Turner

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An intimate tribute to the voice, grit, and reinvention of a legend.
This film revisits Tina Turner’s extraordinary career as a singer and performer whose star quality reshaped rock and roll. Through the highs of global success and the hardships she overcame, it reveals why her legacy still resonates. Sign up to experience a portrait of resilience, artistry, and lasting cultural impact.
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