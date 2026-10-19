Curiosity Stream
Sign In

Remembering Tina Turner

95% loved this4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month

An intimate tribute to the voice, grit, and reinvention of a legend.

This film revisits Tina Turner’s extraordinary career as a singer and performer whose star quality reshaped rock and roll. Through the highs of global success and the hardships she overcame, it reveals why her legacy still resonates. Sign up to experience a portrait of resilience, artistry, and lasting cultural impact.

Love Remembering Tina Turner? It’s just the start.

Join now to unlock the whole library — thousands of award-winning documentaries beyond Remembering Tina Turner, from the deep ocean to deep space.

Trending Now

  • New shows weekly
  • Exclusive originals
  • Watch anywhere
  • No commitment

Pick the plan that’s right for you.

Flexible plans, no contracts.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Watch in 4K on all your devices
  • Download and watch offline
  • Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Up to 4K
  • Offline downloads
  • Ad-free

Frequently asked questions

Got your answer? Pick a plan and start streaming.