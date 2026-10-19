Almost Almost Famous

90% loved this4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month
Behind the spotlight, tribute legends fight to keep borrowed icons alive.
Meet three gifted performers channeling Elvis, Jackie Wilson, and Jerry Lee Lewis as they navigate a fiercely competitive tribute world. This film reveals the discipline, pressure, and personal cost behind every polished performance, and asks what happens when devotion to a legend starts to blur the line between act and identity. Sign up to see the music, ambition, and sacrifice collide.
- New shows weeklyFresh documentaries land every week.
- Exclusive originalsAward-winning films you can’t stream anywhere else.
- Watch anywherePhone, tablet, web and TV — pick up where you left off.
- No commitmentNo contract. Cancel in a click.
Pick the plan that’s right for you.
Flexible plans, no contracts.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Watch in 4K on all your devices
- Download and watch offline
- Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Up to 4K
- Offline downloads
- Ad-free