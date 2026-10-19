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Almost Almost Famous

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Behind the spotlight, tribute legends fight to keep borrowed icons alive.

Meet three gifted performers channeling Elvis, Jackie Wilson, and Jerry Lee Lewis as they navigate a fiercely competitive tribute world. This film reveals the discipline, pressure, and personal cost behind every polished performance, and asks what happens when devotion to a legend starts to blur the line between act and identity. Sign up to see the music, ambition, and sacrifice collide.

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