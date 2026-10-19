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The High Frontier: The Untold Story of Gerard K. O'Neill

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A Princeton physicist imagines vast rotating worlds built to preserve humanity.

Discover the overlooked legacy of Gerard K. O'Neill, the Princeton physicist whose 1977 book sparked a grassroots movement for Earth-like habitats in space. This documentary explores how his bold ideas aimed to answer a civilization-scale question and confront Earth's greatest crises. Sign up to see the vision, the science, and the movement he set in motion.

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