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Last Eden: Guyana

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Into Guyana's remote Rewa, a race begins to film wildlife before miners arrive.

Biologist and filmmaker Dan O'Neill pushes 300 miles up the Rewa River into Guyana's remote rainforest, where animals show little fear of people and every bend reveals remarkable life. As illegal gold mining threatens this fragile world, the film turns discovery into urgency, giving you rare footage and a powerful reason to see what is at stake.

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