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Reverend Gadget's Garage

90% loved this6 episodes4KCC
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Classic icons return in silence, speed, and sparks of invention.

Meet Gregory Abbott, known as Reverend Gadget, as he transforms classic gas-powered cars into electric machines with a few helpers at his solar-powered shop. From vintage vans and Mustangs to a DeLorean, each build blends engineering challenges, bold customization, and real problem-solving. Sign up to see old automotive legends reinvented for a cleaner future.

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6 episodes

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