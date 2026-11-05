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Ollie! The Boy Who Became What He Ate

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Every bite unlocks a new world of playful powers.

Meet a hesitant eater who transforms mealtime into imaginative adventure, becoming what he eats to help save the day. From ninja berries to sweet potato spy missions, each story turns food into action, humor, and discovery. Sign up to watch a series that makes curiosity and creativity feel deliciously fun.

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