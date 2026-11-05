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Bedtime adventures turn a cozy bedroom into a world of imagination.
Set in the comfort of a bedroom, this gentle series follows the Pajanimals as imaginary adventures help them explore their world. Along the way, playful songs, friendship, and bedtime worries like fear of the dark become chances to learn and feel reassured. Sign up to watch a distinctive series that pairs cozy storytelling with comforting discoveries.
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